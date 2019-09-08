Latvia 1931 anti-tuberculosis semipostal set is difficult to find

Oct 29, 2019, 2 PM

The 1931 Latvia Anti-Tuberculosis set of 10 semipostal stamps (Scott B72-B81) is surprisingly difficult to find and is a good buy at 60 percent to 80 percent of 2020 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Latvia is one of the three Baltic republics. Like Lithuania and Estonia, it was free and independent from 1918 to 1940, when all three were gobbled up by the Soviet Union under the secret protocols of the Nazi-Soviet Non-Aggression Pact of 1939.

Latvia reasserted its independence in 1991 as part of the breakup and collapse of the Soviet Union.

The stamps of the Baltic states are popular with collectors in the United States in part due to the large Baltic diaspora in the United States resulting from refugees fleeing communism.

On Aug. 19, 1931, Latvia issued a set of 10 semipostal stamps (Scott B72-B81) to benefit the Latvian Anti-Tuberculosis Society. The set was produced by overprinting and surcharging previously issued semipostal stamps.

The 2020 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the set in unused hinged condition at $50.75. The set is valued at $110.50 in used condition with the value in italics. A set in mint never-hinged condition is valued at $110.

This set is surprisingly difficult to find and is a good buy at 60 percent of catalog value to 80 percent of catalog value in all three conditions.

