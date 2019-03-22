Lawsuit contests letter-rate increase: Week's Most Read

Mar 29, 2019, 7 AM

A petition filed with the appeals court in the District of Columbia takes issue with the 5¢ increase in United States domestic letter rates implemented Jan. 27.

By Linn’s staff

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. When the postmaster tried to sell the town: Also this week, Modern U.S. Mail by Tony Wawrukiewicz, and a Kitchen Table Philately mixture of 75 different 19th century stamps.

4. Post office murals featured on April 10 U.S. set of five: The stamps show artwork commissioned during the Great Depression to decorate federal buildings.to decorate federal buildings.

3. Be aware of fakes before buying this Franklin stamp: Our tipsters offer sound advice for collectors looking to buy the 1910 1¢ green Benjamin Franklin horizontal coil stamp with gauge 8½ vertical perforations.

2. Two U.S. stamps announced for moon landing anniversary: The United States Postal Service will issue two forever stamps to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing.

1. Lawsuit contests letter-rate increase implemented Jan. 27: A petition filed with the appeals court in the District of Columbia takes issue with the 5¢ increase in United States domestic letter rates implemented Jan. 27.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter