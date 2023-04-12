Lectures, exhibits on Israel 75th Philatelic Academy site

Apr 12, 2023, 11 AM

To coincide with the 75th anniversary of the state of Israel, the Israel 75 Philatelic Academy launched a new website in late March featuring digital exhibits and lectures.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Collectors of Israel will want to take note of a new online resource. The Israel Philatelic Federation (IPF) and the Society of Israel Philatelists (SIP) collaborated in launching a new website in late March called the Israel 75 Philatelic Academy.

The timing of the launch coincides with the 75th anniversary of the state of Israel.

“The purpose of the Academy is to increase the knowledge of Holy Land Philately, and to avail collectors worldwide with the most recent studies in this field,” according to the new website.

Virtual lectures and exhibits are the key resources of the website.

The welcome page on the website said that “we have assembled philatelic exhibits covering many collecting fields, ranging in time from the Ottoman period to current day Israel. Most of the exhibits are from the Postal History or Traditional classes, but there are also representatives of other classes, such as Thematic Philately, Maximaphily and Picture Postcards.”

The series of 10 lectures are being conducted online using the Zoom platform on Sundays during the month of April. The lectures are free, but are limited to the first 100 participants. However, the academy plans to record the lectures and upload the files to the website after the presentations are completed.

