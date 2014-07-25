John Lennon stamp album exhibited at museum again

Sep 17, 2018, 10 AM

John Lennon’s boyhood stamp album on display in New York City in 2016. A new exhibit of the album has opened in Washington, D.C. at the National Postal Museum. Linn’s Stamp News photo by Denise McCarty.

By Michael Baadke

The Smithsonian National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C., has returned John Lennon’s boyhood stamp album to public display. Now titled “John Lennon: The Green Album,” the exhibit opened at the museum Sept. 7, the same day the United States Postal Service issued the new John Lennon forever stamps in its Music Icons series.

The museum acquired the album in 2005 but has not displayed it in Washington since 2006. Since then, the album has been shown in Stockholm, and in New York City.

The album was a gift to Lennon from his older cousin Stanley Parkes. “According to Parkes, Lennon began collecting at about age 9 and actively pursued the hobby for severalyears,” the museum reported recently. “There is evidence throughout the album that Lennon added and removed stamps.”

The album includes 565 worldwide stamps on more than 150 pages, according to the museum. It will be exhibited along with a tribute to previously issued U.S. Music Icons stamps through Feb. 3, 2019.

For information, visit the National Postal Museum website, or contact the Smithsonian National Postal Museum, 2 Massachusetts Ave. NE, MRC 570, Box 37012, Washington, DC 20013-7012.

