Let’s Celebrate stamp ceremony delivers cheer at Aripex show

Feb 20, 2020, 8 PM

Celebrate forever stamp first-day ceremony participants, from left to right: Acting Phoenix Postmaster Tina Sweeney, Janice Walker, Elizabeth M. Hisey and Chris Lazaroff.

By Molly Goad

The United States Postal Service’s third celebration-themed stamp was issued Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, at the Aripex 2020 stamp show in Mesa, Ariz.

Janice Walker, vice president of corporate communications for the U.S. Postal Service, dedicated the brightly colored Let’s Celebrate forever stamp designed by art director Antonio Alcala.

“I consider myself the head cheerleader for the Postal Service,” she said. “I love to celebrate our Postal Service employees, and the hard work and dedication they do each and every day delivering our mail and packages across the country.”

Walker said the Let’s Celebrate design resembling confetti is perfect for celebrating people, occasions, accomplishments, holidays and more.

“When we win something, we celebrate. When we lose, we celebrate the effort,” she said. “I pretty much say we’re a celebration nation.”

Walker described receiving mail from her late sister-in-law, whose greeting cards included bits of confetti inside, creating a mini mess wherever the cards were opened. (I also have a family member who uses this surprising tactic, and I agree with Walker’s sentiment — opening this kind of mail can be messy but is always delightful.)

“So now we can celebrate our special occasions with confetti on the envelope, instead of inside the envelope,” she laughed.

Elizabeth M. Hisey is co-founder of Women Exhibitors (WE), and she shared the group’s mission and current undertakings, including celebrating 100 years of women’s suffrage this year.

“The WE mission is to provide a vehicle through which women exhibitors can encourage each other through the sharing of information, ideas, experience, advice, problems and solutions,” Hisey said. “WE is bringing women into philately — into exhibiting, and into believing they have a place in philately.”



WE was founded in 2007 with the vision that knowledgeable women in philately would help others who want to learn. For more information, visit the WE website.

Chris Lazaroff, past president of the American First Day Cover Society, was the final speaker. Lazaroff has participated in all three Celebrate stamp dedication ceremonies.

The Let’s Celebrate forever stamp is available at post offices nationwide.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter