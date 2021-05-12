Lewis and Clark Festival includes pictorial postmark

Jun 20, 2021, 8 AM

An annual Iowa festival celebrating the Lewis and Clark expedition is offering a pictorial postmark.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The summer season of 2020 looked different than normal, with fewer festivals, sports events and community activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This summer many events are back, which means more postmarks are available to collect.

One such postmark commemorates the Lewis and Clark Festival in Onawa, Iowa.

The festival, which took place June 11-13, offered attendees a one-of-a-kind experience of what life looked like at the time of the 1803-06 Lewis and Clark expedition. Activities included a trap-setting seminar and contest, hawk throw, encampment walk-through, historical re-enactments, hide tanning, fire-starting contest, and more. In addition, the Postal Service was available June 12-13 to issue the commemorative cancel.

If you weren’t able to attend, there’s plenty of time to obtain the postmark, because it’s been extended for 30 days. Simply address your request to: LEWIS AND CLARK STATE PARK Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Lyons, NE 68038-9998, June 11-13.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter