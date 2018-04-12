Library plans anniversary party for Nov. 2-3

Apr 28, 2021, 2 AM

The American Philatelic Research Library is planning a party, and you’re invited to attend.

The occasion is the library’s 50th anniversary, and the festivities will take place Nov. 2-3 at the American Philatelic Center in Bellefonte, Pa.

An April 17 announcement by the library said: “The event will begin with an informal meet-and-greet on the evening of Friday, Nov. 2, followed by a full day of activities on Saturday, Nov. 3, including author talks, displays of rarely seen items from the APRL archives, a ceremony in recognition of past APRL librarians, special behind-the-scenes library tours, all concluding with a celebration dinner with a very special guest speaker.”

The American Philatelic Research Library was officially incorporated Oct. 28, 1968, in State College, Pa. The library moved into its new 19,000-square-foot facility in Bellefonte on Oct. 29, 2016, and now offers more than 85,000 volumes and nearly 6,000 periodical titles on 3 miles of shelving.

“We look forward to sharing this special event with our members and the philatelic community, all of whom made this day possible,” said APRL librarian Scott Tiffney. “With the commitment of their time and the investment of their resources we can proudly look back on the last 50 years and with confidence look forward to the next 50 years and beyond.”