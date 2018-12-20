Lincoln, Neb. postmark for Linpex, APS Stampshow

Feb 20, 2019, 9 AM

This Linpex cancel gives a tip of the hat to this year’s APS Stampshow coming to Omaha, Neb.

By Molly Goad

Lincoln Stamp Club in Lincoln, Neb., sponsored a pictorial postmark for Linpex 2019 Feb. 23-24.

The public stamp show was to take place at the Country Inn and Suites, 5353 N. 27th St., Lincoln, Neb. Parking and admission are free.

The show features dealers, exhibits, $3 show covers, a beginners’ table and free evaluations of stamps, covers, and collections.

Exhibits include "The Olympics and Their Stamps," "Dental Hygiene," "Stamps From the Vatican," "Graf Zepplin Flights" and more. Attendees can vote for their favorite exhibit.

The Linpex show cancel is a nod to the Aug. 1-4 American Philatelic Society Stampshow 2019, coming this summer to Omaha, Neb. The annual event, held in different states each year, is the APS’ largest show.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

LINPEX Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Lincoln, NE 68501-9998, Feb. 23.

