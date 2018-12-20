Postal Updates
Lincoln, Neb. postmark for Linpex, APS Stampshow
By Molly Goad
Lincoln Stamp Club in Lincoln, Neb., sponsored a pictorial postmark for Linpex 2019 Feb. 23-24.
The public stamp show was to take place at the Country Inn and Suites, 5353 N. 27th St., Lincoln, Neb. Parking and admission are free.
The show features dealers, exhibits, $3 show covers, a beginners’ table and free evaluations of stamps, covers, and collections.
Exhibits include "The Olympics and Their Stamps," "Dental Hygiene," "Stamps From the Vatican," "Graf Zepplin Flights" and more. Attendees can vote for their favorite exhibit.
The Linpex show cancel is a nod to the Aug. 1-4 American Philatelic Society Stampshow 2019, coming this summer to Omaha, Neb. The annual event, held in different states each year, is the APS’ largest show.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to:
LINPEX Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Lincoln, NE 68501-9998, Feb. 23.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction