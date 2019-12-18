US Stamps
Lindquist 1949 Christmas card featured etching of New York City scene
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
Harry L. Lindquist (1884-1978) was the founder of Stamps magazine, which he published from 1932 until his passing. A renaissance man, he was also an active force for good in half a dozen of the major philatelic organizations of his era, serving as an officer, editor, financial supporter and mentor.
His base of operations was New York City, a fact reflected in his 1949 Christmas card shown in Figures 1 and 2.
Figure 1 pictures the front of this large 8½-inch by 11-inch card. It features an etching by artist Harry Peckmore titled Wall and Broad Sts.
Peckmore was already well-known in the hobby as the creator of a series of etchings of the 10 1934 National Parks stamp designs, produced in the colors of the stamps. Lindquist had used those etchings as a subscription premium.
As shown in Figure 2, the inside of the Lindquist Christmas card included a lengthy description of the scene portrayed in the etching on the front. This description is on parchment paper and attached to the card by a 1949 Christmas seal. It is signed “With Every Good Wish for the Holiday Season, Marion and Harry Lindquist.”
This card was the second in a series that began in 1938 with another Wall Street scene. John Dunn, publisher of Mekeel’s & Stamps Magazine, told me that there was at least a third, similar card that featured an etching of Trinity Church.
The Lindquist cards are the cream of philatelic Christmas cards, both in terms of presentation and expense. If a Linn’s reader has and can share the first and/or third of these Lindquist Christmas cards, I would like to hear from you. Please contact me, John Hotchner by email at jmhstamp@verizon.net, or by mail at Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125.
