Linn’s 2018 popularity poll: Week’s Most Read

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
5. A ‘Savannah’ correction: U.S. Stamp Notes columnist John M. Hotchner follows up on an article from the June 4, 2018 issue.
4. Star Ribbon forever stamp at ASDA show March 22: On March 22, a new nondenominated (55¢) Star Ribbon forever stamp will be issued in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., a western suburb of Chicago.
3. Barnum’s no-humbug handstamp — Inside Linn’s: Also this week, stories about stamps from the Kingdom of Tonga and a mixture of stamps with more than 23 countries represented.
2. Moon landing stamp caption contest: The cartoon caption contest stamp for March is the 1969 10¢ Moon Landing airmail stamp.
1. Linn’s 2018 U.S. stamp popularity poll: Innovations in printing technology were used for a number of United States stamps issued in 2018.
