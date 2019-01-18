Linn’s 2018 popularity poll: Week’s Most Read

Mar 1, 2019, 8 AM

Printing innovations were used on multiple United States stamp issues in 2018, including lenticular motion on the Art of Magic souvenir sheet, a sparkling reflective effect on the Bioluminescent Life commemorative stamps, a scratch-and-sniff component on

5. A ‘Savannah’ correction: U.S. Stamp Notes columnist John M. Hotchner follows up on an article from the June 4, 2018 issue.

4. Star Ribbon forever stamp at ASDA show March 22: On March 22, a new nondenominated (55¢) Star Ribbon forever stamp will be issued in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., a western suburb of Chicago.

3. Barnum’s no-humbug handstamp — Inside Linn’s: Also this week, stories about stamps from the Kingdom of Tonga and a mixture of stamps with more than 23 countries represented.

2. Moon landing stamp caption contest: The cartoon caption contest stamp for March is the 1969 10¢ Moon Landing airmail stamp.

1. Linn’s 2018 U.S. stamp popularity poll: Innovations in printing technology were used for a number of United States stamps issued in 2018.

