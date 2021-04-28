Linns.com gets a new face-lift

Apr 28, 2021, 11 AM

Linns.com is being redesigned with the content organized under new categories. The News & Views category is the first category to receive a face-lift.

By Donna Houseman

If you are a frequent visitor to Linn’s website Linns.com, you might have noticed improvements in early February.

We’ve given the website an updated, user-friendly look to make content more accessible to you, our readers.

We start out with a fresh, modern color scheme with a pleasing-to-the-eyes font, or typeface, for the text and headlines.

The newly designed home page features easy access to Linn’s social media accounts. You can connect with us by clicking on the logos of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Also, under Headlines, you will find the logo for World Stamp Show-NY 2016 and an invitation to “Keep up on the year’s biggest show.” Click on this logo to find all the latest news about the international stamp show that will take place May 28-June 4 in New York City.

In phase one of the restructuring of the website, we have reorganized much of the news content on Linns.com under the comprehensive News & Views section, where we gather all of our stamp-hobby news, columns, and features.

By reducing the number of categories or sections available, we make it easier to find what is important to you.

If you hover your cursor over News & Views at the top of the home page, you will find four categories: U.S. Stamps and Postal History, World Stamps and Postal History, Postal Updates, and Auctions.

This reorganization makes it more convenient for you to find news and expert insights and opinions on topics that are of interest to you.

If you want to find the latest news about new United States stamps, click on U.S. Stamps and Postal History. Under the same category, you also will find such popular features as Born on This Date, John Hotchner’s highly regarded U.S. Stamp Notes column, Tip of the Week by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller, and other features related to U.S. Stamps and Postal History.

The other categories you will find at the top of the home page are Scott catalogue, Collector Resources, Stamp Programs and Shop. These categories are still under development and will receive a face-lift in the coming months.

Watch for a restructuring of our ever-popular By Topic feature, the stamp programs, and the reference section under the Collector Resources category.

We are committed to providing our readers with the most informative stamp-hobby site on the web. Visit our social media sites and let us know what you think of the new developments on Linns.com.