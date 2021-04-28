Linn’s Editorial Advisory Board plans panel discussion at World Stamp Show: Editorial Insights

Apr 28, 2021, 9 AM

Members of Linn’s Editorial Advisory Board shared their thoughts about the state of the stamp hobby during a panel discussion that took place Aug. 21, 2015, at the APS Stampshow in Grand Rapids, Mich.

By Donna Houseman

The Linn’s Editorial Advisory Board will conduct its second panel discussion titled “The State of the Stamp Hobby” at World Stamp Show-NY 2016. The discussion is open to the public and will take place at 2 p.m. May 29 in meeting room 1E11.

The show is taking place May 28-June 4 at the Jacob K. Javits Center, 655 W. 34th St. in New York City.

If you are attending the stamp show, please stop by and join in the discussion. We welcome audience participation and questions.

Members of the Linn’s advisory board include longtime Linn’s columnist, stamp collector, and dealer Henry Gitner; John Hotchner, Linn’s contributing editor and writer of the ever-popular U.S. Stamp Notes column; James E. “Jim” Lee, noted essay and proof expert and dealer, and writer of Linn’s bimonthly Essays and Proofs column; Kim Kellerman, senior United States describer at Rasdale Stamp Co., Westmont, Ill.; Scott Murphy, president of Professional Stamp Experts Inc. in Santa Ana, Calif., an authentication and grading company for United States stamps; Mark Reasoner, stamp dealer and current president of the American Stamp Dealers Association; and Don Sundman, a second-generation stamp dealer and owner of Mystic Stamp Co. in Camden, N.Y.

The first “The State of the Stamp Hobby” panel discussion took place Aug. 21 at the American Philatelic Society Stampshow in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Topics of discussion included:

“What has been the most positive development in the stamp hobby and the stamp market during the past five years?”

“What can be done to reconnect Baby Boomers who collected during childhood with the hobby?”

“How can Linn’s help increase the number of collectors who participate in organized philately?”

Each of these questions resulted in stimulating conversation and lively discussions among the advisors and the audience.

Topics to be covered in the May 29 event include:

“What differences, if any, are you seeing in collecting patterns geographically?”

“Are collectors seeking different things based on where they live?”

“Are press sheets and no-die-cut issues helping or hurting the stamp hobby?”

“What trends do you see in the number of collectors involved in collecting and buying classic stamps?”

Additional topics are being considered by board members.

We encourage show attendees to stop by for an honest, thought-provoking discussion of the challenges and opportunities facing our hobby today.

For those who cannot attend, we will share the results of the discussions in the pages of Linn’s, here on Linns.com, and through social media.

