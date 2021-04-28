Activities at the Linn’s Stamp News/Scott booth No. 951 at WSS-NY 2016

Apr 28, 2021, 8 PM

At the Linn’s Stamp News/Scott booth No. 951 at the World Stamp Show-NY 2016 at the Javits Center in New York City children look through the Scott catalogs (first picture), and show attendees pick up their free philatelic passport produced by Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalogs (second picture).

Visitors to the booth include James E. Kloetzel, editor emeritus of the Scott catalogs (third picture), and Larry Rosenblum, Philately of France columnist for Linn’s Stamp News (fourth picture).

Behind the booth are Linn’s Stamp News editor Donna Houseman and sales director Eric Roth (fifth picture).

Jeff Kalk of Glastonbury, Conn., won a daily drawing for a 2016 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940. Kalk is shown with his son in the sixth picture.

