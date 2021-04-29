US Stamps
Regulations stymie postmark hand-back service, postcard takes 16,000-mile trip: Week's Most Read
By Joe O'Donnell
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Uniform penny post of 1840 brought more than adhesive stamps in its wake: As stamp collectors, we naturally tend to focus on the immediate tangible results of Hill’s uniform penny postal system: the world’s first adhesive stamp, the 1-penny stamp depicting Queen Victoria, known as the Penny Black.
4. Two stamps from Monaco honor Princess Charlene: Designed by Stefanie Van Zyl and engraved by Elsa Catelin, the €1.60 stamp will show a portrait of the princess with a bouquet of proteas, the national flower of South Africa in the background.
3. Imperforate 1919 2¢ George Washington undervalued in Scott: The value for a mint never-hinged stamp is about right, but the stamp is undervalued in both unused hinged condition and used condition.
2. Postcard odyssey: four 1¢ stamps buy a 16,000-mile journey: The postcard started out with just the 1¢ Benjamin Franklin stamp at right. Another unused stamp was added at each stop to pay the onward charge.
1. Confusing regulations stymie postmark hand-back service for wedding postcard: Have you ever gone into a post office and asked to have a mailpiece or cover canceled and returned to you? Many collectors can and do tell stories about how they were treated.
Connect with Linn's Stamp News:
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction