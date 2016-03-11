Google approves Linns.com for inclusion on Google News and in Google Alerts

Mar 11, 2016, 9 AM

An example of news related to the stamp hobby that can be found on Google News once you have personalized the content. The Stone Mountain, Ga., story was posted on www.Linns.com.

By Donna Houseman

In our continued efforts to promote our brand and the stamp hobby, Linn’s sought approval and has been approved as a Google News publisher. Linn’s website Linns.com is now included in results for Google News searches and in Gmail Google news alerts.

Google News offers users the ability to personalize the content that appears on the news site. Stamp collectors who have a Google account can personalize Google News to include stamp- and hobby-related content from Linn’s and other stamp-collecting sources on the Internet.

As its website explains, “Google News is a computer-generated news service that aggregates headlines from more than 50,000 news sources worldwide, groups similar stories together, and displays them according to each reader’s interests.” Website owners must apply for inclusion and receive approval from Google.

Linns.com has been approved, and Linn’s stories are now included in the mix of stories on the stamp hobby.

If you are a Gmail account holder or if you are curious about what information about the hobby is available worldwide, sign up for a Google account. You might be pleasantly surprised by the number of stamp news stories that appear daily.

For example, categories that I have chosen include stamp collecting, Scott stamp catalog, stamp hobby, stamp collecting values, philately, and stamp albums.

To personalize your Google News content, navigate to news.Google.com and sign into your Google account. Click on the Personalize button and get started.

This isn’t meant as a promotion for Google. The search site is just another avenue used to disseminate information, and Linn’s is pleased to be included in the news distributed in the Google Alerts email newsletters.

If you have a Google account, Google News allows you to personalize the news you find on the website and through its Google Alerts. Google Alerts are email newsletters sent to your mailbox. They, too, can be personalized to include headlines and links to stamp-related stories.

After personalizing your results, if you find a story you think might interest Linn’s readers, please share it with us.

Linn’s strives to spread the news about our great hobby far and wide. Google News is another vehicle to help us in this effort.