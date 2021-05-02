More upright Jenny Invert panes found, Charlie Brown postmark available: Week's Top Stories

May 2, 2021, 8 PM

One of this week's top stories concerns the two additional panes of the upright variety of the 2013 $2 Jenny Invert (Scott 4806d) that were purchased in recent weeks.

By Joe O'Donnell

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn's Stamp News



5. USPS offers smartphone app with holiday themes: The United States Postal Service is offering a new smartphone app that adds Peanuts characters and other images to any photograph that includes a blue USPS mailbox.

4. Postmark of Charlie Brown and his Christmas tree to brighten holiday mail: Collectors can now obtain a pictorial postmark from various locations around the country that has a design similar to those of the new stamps.

3. Tip of the week: Bhutan 1973 Phonograph Record set: Bhutan is an exotic Himalayan mountain kingdom known to collectors for its eclectic stamp program that often features odd, gaudy, quirky, and sometimes downright outrageous stamp issues.

2. Identifying the servicemen listed on the Vietnam War Memorial stamp: The stamp was issued Jan. 12, 2000, as part of the Celebrate the Century set saluting the decade of the 1980s.

1. Two more upright Jenny Invert panes recorded: The United States Postal Service has confirmed that two additional panes of the upright variety of the 2013 $2 Jenny Invert (Scott 4806d) were purchased in recent weeks.

