‘Little Mo’ Connolly Brinker stamp ceremony details

The United States forever stamp celebrating tennis great Maureen “Little Mo” Connolly Brinker will be issued during an April 23 ceremony at the Southern Methodist University Tennis Complex in Dallas, Texas.

The 11 a.m. (Central Time) event will take place at the Southern Methodist University Tennis Complex, 5669 N. Central Expressway.

Admission to the ceremony is free and open to the public, but the Postal Service recommends advance registration at usps.com/littlemo.

Janice D. Walker, vice president of Corporate Communications for the U.S. Postal Service, will be the dedicating official.

The nondenominated (55¢) stamp features an oil-on-linen painting by Gregory Marchess based on a 1952 photograph.

Connolly Brinker was the first woman to win all four major tennis tournaments in a calendar year.

