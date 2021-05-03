Locomotive stamps issued for Nicaraguan province

Jun 9, 2021, 10 AM

The set of 15 Locomotive stamps issued in 1912 for the Nicaraguan province of Zelaya (Scott 1L109-1L123) is a very good buy at Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

In the early 20th century, the Central American republic of Nicaragua issued special postage stamps for the Atlantic coastal province of Zelaya, also known as Bluefields.

The Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue explains that these provincial stamps were necessary “because for a period, two currencies, which differed materially in value, were in use in Nicaragua. Silver money was used in Zelaya and Cabo Gracias a Dios, while the rest of Nicaragua used paper money. Later the money of the entire country was placed on a gold basis.”

Most of the stamps for this province were produced by overprinting “B” (for Bluefields) on stamps of Nicaragua.

The last set of 15 stamps for Zelaya was issued in 1912. These were not overprinted stamps, but stamps with a new design showing a locomotive.

These provincial stamps (Scott 1L109-1L123) are denominated from 1 centavo to 5 pesos.

This Locomotive set is attractive to world classic stamp collectors and railroad topical collectors.

The Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values the set in unused hinged condition at $58.50 and in used condition at $22.75.

You likely will not find the entire set offered. Individual stamps sometimes sell for multiples of their Scott catalog values. If you find them offered at or near catalog value, they are a very good buy indeed.

