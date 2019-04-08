World Stamps
London 2020 show May 2-9
By Linn’s staff
The London 2020 Specialised World Stamp Championship Exhibition, known as London 2020, will take place May 2-9, 2020, at the Business Design Centre, Islington, London, England.
London 2020 has philatelic patronage of the International Federation of Philately (FIP) and recognition from the Federation of European Philatelic Associations (FEPA). Queen Elizabeth II has granted her patronage to the event.
The exhibition will include 2,750 frames of competitive material. The material displayed in the frames will be changed after four days.
The United States commissioner for London 2020 is Jack Harwood, email jharwood222@verizon.net.
The show’s website is www.london2020.co.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction