London 2020 show May 2-9

By Linn’s staff

The London 2020 Specialised World Stamp Championship Exhibition, known as London 2020, will take place May 2-9, 2020, at the Business Design Centre, Islington, London, England.

London 2020 has philatelic patronage of the International Federation of Philately (FIP) and recognition from the Federation of European Philatelic Associations (FEPA). Queen Elizabeth II has granted her patronage to the event.

The exhibition will include 2,750 frames of competitive material. The material displayed in the frames will be changed after four days.

The United States commissioner for London 2020 is Jack Harwood, email jharwood222@verizon.net.

The show’s website is www.london2020.co.

