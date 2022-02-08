London 2022 international exhibition awards announced

Mar 24, 2022, 9 AM

Howard Hughes receives the Grand Prix National from Great Britain Philatelic Society president Chris Harman (left) at the London 2022 international stamp exhibition awards presentation ceremony on Feb. 25. Peter Cockburn, president of the Royal Philatelic Society London, presents the Grand Prix International to Vittorio Morani (center); and the World Stamp Championship is awarded to James Peter Gough by Bernard Beston, president of the International Federation of Philately (right).

By Linn’s Staff

Howard Hughes, Vittorio Morani and James Peter Gough took the top exhibit honors at the London 2022 international stamp exhibition. The awards were presented Feb. 25.

Hughes of the United Kingdom won the Grand Prix National (for an outstanding exhibit of Great Britain) with “The Maltese Cross.”

The Grand Prix International went to Morani of Italy for “Tuscany 1836 to UPU: Letter mail in, from and to Tuscany: Routes, rates and charges.”

Gough of the United States won the World Stamp Championship for his exhibit “UPU and its Impact on Global Postal Services.”

Best in class awards for each of the competitive classes also were presented. Winners included Morani in postal history, Behruz Nassre-Esfahani in postal stationery, Michael Mahler in revenue, Bjorn A. Schoyen in aerophilately, Gough in printed literature, Maurice Buxton in digital literature, and Jennifer Long in postcards.

Further best in class award winners include Joseph Hackmey in the traditional class, David Griffiths in the thematic class, Dinda Alisha Rahima in the youth class, Iva Mouritsen in the open class, and Guy Heyblom in the modern class.

The London 2022 international stamp exhibition took place Feb. 19 to 26 at London’s Business Design Centre in Islington. The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the originally planned London 2020 exhibition.

The full list of exhibition results is online.

