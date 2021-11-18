London 2022 show in Islington Feb. 19-26

Feb 8, 2022, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

After an almost two-year postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the London 2022 international stamp exhibition is set to take place Feb. 19-26 at the Business Design Centre in Islington in London, England.

In a newsletter published Jan. 18 on the show’s website, Frank Walton, chairman of the London 2022 organizing committee, made it clear that the organizing committee “has absolutely no intention of cancelling or postponing London 2022.”

“It’s been all systems go for the organising team over many months to bring the best of the philatelic world to London,” Walton said.

London 2022 will take place under the patronage of the International Federation of Philately (FIP) and with recognition from the Federation of European Philatelic Associations.

Tickets are available for the opening day of the exhibition.

The tickets are £10 (about $13.50 in late January) from www.london2022.co/london-2022-first-day-entry-tickets. They also can be purchased at the door.

Admission will be free for all other days of London 2022. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing at 4 p.m. on the last day.

Dozens of dealers will be present to offer attendees a wide variety of stamps, postal history and philatelic supplies. A complete list of the dealers is available on the website and can be viewed in order by booth number or dealer name.

Stamp Active will provide activities for young collectors.

A number of auction houses, publishers and postal administrations will also be in attendance.

Almost 600 exhibits spread across 3,400 frames will be divided between the two halves of the exhibition.

Exhibits of postal history, postal stationery, open class, picture postcards, revenues and part of the youth class will be on display from Saturday, Feb. 19, until noon on Tuesday, Feb. 22, Walton said.

Exhibits of traditional philately, aerophilately, thematics, the remainder of the youth class and exhibits for the championship class can be seen from Wednesday, Feb. 23, until noon on Friday, Feb. 25, according to Walton.

The 21 exhibits in the championship class bring together a global array of philatelic subjects, such as the overprints of St. Pierre and Miquelon in the 19th century, the use of Austrian stamps in Hungary during 1850-67, Hawaii foreign mail, New Zealand postal stationery of 1876-1940, and British occupation issues of Baghdad and Iraq.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, attendees can view “those exhibits that have been recognised as the ‘Best in Class’, as well as the Grand Prix National, Grand Prix International and World Stamp Championship winners,” Walton said.

More than 30 philatelic societies will meet during the exhibition, and several societies will have tables at the exhibition on Wednesday.

In addition, the Federation of European Philatelic Associations will present two seminars at London 2022, while several of the FIP commissions will conduct meetings.

Full details of all the meetings and a complete program of events can be found on the London 2022 website.

