London’s Postal Museum set to open its doors Oct. 29

Oct 16, 2020, 8 AM

By Molly Goad

After 225 days of closure, London’s Postal Museum will reopen its doors Oct. 29. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and ticketing is open online.

The museum staff has been making changes to protect its patrons and employees from COVID-19. These new measures include hand sanitizer available upon entry to and throughout the museum, contactless payments at the shops and cafe, safety screens installed on the Mail Rail to separate households, proximity sensors instead of buttons in the galleries, and free audio available to listen on your own devices instead of headsets.

Face masks are required, and guests are asked to stay 6 feet apart from others.

In addition the Postal Museum has lowered the number of people allowed in the museum, introduced a one-way route, and installed reminders throughout the museum. Visitor hosts will help to keep groups distanced in lines and galleries.

The museum is following the United Kingdom’s “rule of six” measure that went into effect Sept. 14 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Visitors can only purchase six tickets at a time and are not permitted to group together in parties larger than six once inside the museum. Larger groups can split the entries across the 30-minute time slots, but patrons must enter, explore and exit the museum in groups of six or fewer.

Some spaces within the museum will reopen in phases. The Discovery Room, for example, will open on an appointment-only basis on Nov. 4. But there is still plenty to see. The Mail Rail train is open (running with fewer people on board) and is where all visits begin.

“The Great Train Robbery: Crime and The Post” exhibit has been extended to Dec. 31. Attractions for kids are open but have been modified for safety (including removal of costumes).

Beginning Oct. 29, the Postal Museum is open Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

