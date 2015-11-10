60 years of Stampex to be celebrated in February

Nov 10, 2015, 6 AM

The 60th (diamond) anniversary of London's Stampex exhibition will be celebrated during the February 17-20, 2016, edition of the show.

By Colin Sallee

The United Kingdom's premier philatelic show, Stampex, will celebrate its 60-year diamond anniversary during its Feb. 17-20, 2016, spring exhibition.

The show, which is organized by the Philatelic Traders’ Society, will take place at The Business Design Centre, in Islington.

“The exhibition will have a special showcase to commemorate this special anniversary,” a release from the Philatelic Traders’ Society reads. “Visitors can also expect over 100 stands, featuring specialist collections, national competitions and special displays by the Association of British Philatelic Societies entitled ‘Seven Nations Challenge’ with teams from Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, the UK and the USA, including a full national exhibition.”

A children’s stand, from Stamp Active Network, is among the highlights of the show.

2. USPS anticipating 10.5 percent increase in holiday package growth

The United States Postal Service announced Nov. 5 that it expects strong growth in its package business during the 2015 holiday season.

The federal agency said in a release it is expecting a 10.5 percent increase in package mail between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.

3. Great Britain prepares for winter with ‘Fur and Feathers’ stamps

Great Britain’s Royal Mail issued four new designs for computer-produced, self-adhesive postage labels Nov. 16. Titled “Winter Fur and Feathers,” the set of four pictures animals in the winter.

A fox, mountain hare, and squirrel highlight these winter issues.

