New Dutch semipostal stamps feature children’s book characters

Nov 1, 2016, 5 AM

The Netherlands will issue this pane of child welfare semipostal stamps Nov. 7.

By Denise McCarty

A bus full of characters from Dutch children’s books are pictured on a pane of child welfare semipostal stamps to be issued Nov. 7 by the Netherlands.

The stamps celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Sophia Maria Westendorp, known as “Fiep” (1916-2004), who illustrated children’s books written by Annie M.G. Schmidt (1911-95). Stamp collectors might also be familiar with Westendorp’s work from the Netherlands’ 1999 child welfare stamps (Scott B714-B716).

The new pane includes six semipostal stamps, each paying the local domestic postal rate plus a surtax of 0.36, and six labels.

The Netherlands’ PostNL reported that the pane shows characters and their pets from the Jip and Janneke series, Pluk van de Petteflet (Tow-Truck Pluck), Het schaap Veronica (The Sheep Veronica), Otje, and Floddertje.

In addition to being sold by PostNL, children between the ages of 10 to 12 go door to door in the Netherlands taking orders for these child welfare stamps.

Proceeds from the sale of the semipostal stamps are donated to projects of the Foundation for Children’s Welfare Stamps (Stichting Kinderpostzegels Nederland). The web shop of PostNL can be found here.