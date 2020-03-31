Look for 1916 Benjamin Franklin 12¢ claret brown stamp

Jun 19, 2020, 12 PM

The United States 1916 12¢ claret brown Benjamin Franklin stamp flat-plate printed on unwatermarked paper and perforated gauge 10 (Scott 474) is a great buy in very fine grade without faults at up to full Scott catalog value in unused hinged condition and

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The Washington-Franklin definitive series is a favorite with collectors of U.S. stamps.

The engraved Benjamin Franklin 12¢ claret brown stamp (Scott 474) was produced by flat-plate printing on unwatermarked paper and is perforated gauge 10. It was printed in sheets of 400, which were cut into panes of 100 for distribution and sale.

This stamp was issued in October 1916, and the earliest documented use is the 13th of that month.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the stamp at $47.50 in unused hinged condition, $110 in mint never-hinged condition, and $8 in used condition.

The stamp is a great buy in very fine grade without faults at up to full Scott catalog value in unused hinged condition and mint never-hinged condition.

When buying the stamp, make sure that it is really on unwatermarked paper. The “U S P S” watermarks are difficult to see in watermark fluid. Also pay close attention to the perforation teeth. Stamps perforated gauge 10 are notorious for short perforation teeth when separated.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter