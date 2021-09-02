Look for American Gardens pane of 20

Sep 23, 2021, 8 AM

Collectors and dealers who bought mint panes of 20 of the 2020 United States 10 se-tenant nondenominated (55¢) American Gardens stamps (Scott 5461-5470) from the Postal Service can enjoy a handsome return on their investment.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Mint panes of recent United States nondenominated se-tenant stamp issues remain the hottest part of the U.S. stamp market. This is in part because many dealers and most collectors no longer buy mint new issues in quantity, so these panes are relatively scarce in the aftermarket.

One example is the set of 10 forever (55¢) American Gardens stamps issued May 13, 2020, in panes of 20 Scott 5461-5470).

Ethel Kessler designed the stamps, and Banknote Corporation of America printed them by lithography.

The tagged self-adhesive stamps have gauge 10¾ by 10½ serpentine die cuts. This issue was also sold in die-cut uncut press sheets.

At the time of issue, the U.S. Postal Service sold a pane of 20 for $11. Today it has a postage value of $11.60.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the mint block of 10 stamps (Scott 5470a) at $11 and the mint pane of 20 at $22.

Mint panes of 20 are currently selling in the $15 to $22 price range with the mean price being about $18.

Collectors and dealers who bought this issue in quantity when issued can enjoy a handsome return on their investment.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter