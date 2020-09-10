Look for Costa Rican 1930 airmail set of four

Oct 15, 2020, 11 AM

The 1930 Costa Rica set of four overprinted and surcharged airmail stamps (Scott C7-C10) is in demand and a good buy at full Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue value.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The Central American country of Costa Rica occupies the isthmus north of Panama and south of Nicaragua. Costa Rica declared its independence from the Federal Republic of Central America in 1838.

In a region marked by political instability, dictatorship and civil war, Costa Rica has a long history of stable, peaceful, democratic government. Costa Rica disbanded its army in 1948 and is one of the few countries in the world without a standing army.

It boasts the most educated population and has one of the highest standards of living in Latin America.

There is a small but dedicated band of Costa Rica collectors in the United States. Its stamps issued before 1940 are also popular with worldwide classic collectors.

Costa Rica has issued more airmail stamps than it has regular postage stamps. The set of four overprinted and surcharged airmail stamps issued March 11, 1930 (Scott C7-C10), is in demand. The set was produced by overprinting and surcharging in red the 1926 1-colon lilac and black Official mail stamp (Scott O79).

The Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the set of four airmail stamps in unused hinged condition at $7.95. Prices for this set are all over the place, ranging from Scott catalog value up to as much as four times catalog value. What is clear is that this set is in demand and is a great buy at full Scott catalog value. Sets in never-hinged condition bring a premium.

