Look for Great Americans John J. Audubon stamp tagging variety

Jun 6, 2019, 2 PM

The full mint never hinged pane of the dark chalky blue 22¢ John J. Audubon stamp variety with large block tagging and floating plate number on the side (Scott 1863a) is difficult to find. Taking the time to look for it with an ultraviolet light can be re

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The U.S. Postal Service’s Great Americans series of 1980-1999 was the definitive workhorse for that period. The 63 stamps in the series honor a variety of well-known and not-so-well-known Americans.

The stamps in this series are quite popular with many collectors, some of whom collect them in full mint never-hinged panes of 100.

Some of the Great Americans stamps are easier to find than others. The 1985 22¢ dark chalky blue John J. Audubon stamp variety with large block tagging and floating plate number on the side (Scott 1863a) — not to be confused with Scott 1863b also with large block tagging, perforated gauge 11.2 with plate number in the corner issued in 1987 — is one of the most difficult to find in full mint panes. We have clients who have been searching for it for years.

If you have access to a lot of material, taking the time to look through it with an ultraviolet light can be rewarding. You might even get lucky and find an unlisted tagging-omitted variety.

