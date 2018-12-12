Look for Honduras Central American Games souvenir sheets

Dec 18, 2018, 8 AM

The 1997 Honduras Sixth Central American Games set of three souvenir sheets of 10 airmail stamps (Scott C1016-C1018) is in demand and selling for two to three times the 2019 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue value.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The stamp market for most Central American countries is fairly active, and Honduras is one of the more popular countries in this group. Honduras is unusual in the postal world in that it has issued far more airmail stamps than regular postage stamps.

In 1997, Honduras issued a set of three souvenir sheets of 10 airmail stamps each (Scott C1016-C1018) to commemorate the Sixth Central American Games mostly held in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Dec. 1-15, 1997. Seven countries participated: Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. El Salvador topped the medal count with 254, while Belize came last with 16.

Competition was held in 26 sports and chess. The designs of the stamps show the game’s mascot, evidently an anthropomorphic lizard, participating in the various sporting events.

The 2019 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the set of three souvenir sheets at $17.50 in both mint never-hinged condition and used condition.

This set is in demand from sports topical collectors as well as collectors of Honduras and is selling in the $35-to-$55 price range.

