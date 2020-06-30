Look for Hudson River School Paintings booklet pane

Aug 13, 2020, 4 PM

The mint booklet pane of 20 of the United States 2014 Hudson River School stamps (Scott 4920b) is in strong demand and is a good buy at $20 against a postage value of $11.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Mint panes of modern se-tenant (side-by-side) stamp issues remain one of the hottest segments of the U.S. stamp market. Most of these panes are in demand, and many command more than postage value in the aftermarket — some significantly more.

A good one to look for is the Hudson River School Paintings booklet pane of 20 (Scott 4920b) issued Aug. 21, 2014.

These self-adhesive booklet forever stamps were printed by photogravure and have gauge 10¾ serpentine die cuts on two or three sides.

The stamps were designed by Derry Noyes and were printed by CCL Label, Inc. The design subjects are Grand Canyon by Thomas Moran, Summer Afternoon by Asher B. Durand, Sunset by Frederick Edwin Church, and Distant View of Niagara Falls by Thomas Cole.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the mint booklet pane of 20 at $22 against a current postage value of $11.

This booklet is difficult to find. If you can see one offered at $20, that is a fine price to pay.

