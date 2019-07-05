Look for Mozambique Company’s colorful 1925-31 issue

Jul 26, 2019, 7 AM

The Mozambique Company’s 1925-1931 set of seven bicolor pictorial definitive stamps (Scott 155-161) is one of the most colorful and attractive Portuguese colonial issues.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The Mozambique Company, founded in 1891, operated and administered the provinces of Manica and Sofala in the Portuguese colony of Mozambique through a concession granted for 50 years.

The concession was not renewed and administrative control of the provinces reverted to the colonial administration of Mozambique in 1942.

The engraved stamps issued by the Mozambique Company for use in the provinces it administered are among the most colorful and attractive Portuguese colonial issues.

The beautiful designs often feature exotic topics popular with topical collectors. From 1925 to 1931, the Mozambique Company issued a set of seven bicolor definitive stamps (Scott 155-161) that supplemented the 1918 definitive series (Scott 108-145).

The 2019 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values the set in unused hinged condition at $22.80.

Despite the relatively low catalog value, this is not an easy set to find, although heavily hinged short sets abound. A complete, unused lightly hinged set in very fine grade is a good buy at full Scott catalog value.

