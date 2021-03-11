World Stamps
Look for Panama’s 1903-04 acknowledgment of receipt stamps
Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Collectors are often shocked when they find out how scarce many Latin American back-of-the-book issues are. Serious collectors can spend fruitless years looking for stamps that have catalog values of $20 or less.
Because there are few specialist dealers with sufficient stocks or price lists to provide catalog editors with current values, these values often remain static for years. Usually there is little or no contact with stamp markets in the home countries because those markets are often small and difficult to connect with.
Look for Panama’s 1903-04 acknowledgement of receipt stamps (Scott H9-H11 and H17) in unused, hinged condition or used condition. These stamps were issued shortly after Panama declared its independence from Colombia and were produced by adding various overprints to Colombia’s 1902-03 10-centavo acknowledgment of receipt stamp (Scott H3).
The values for these Panama acknowledgement of receipt stamps in the Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 range from $5 to $17.50. We are certain that they are all worth more than Scott catalog value if you find them on offer.
