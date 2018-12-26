Look for these French Guinea pictorial stamps

Jan 2, 2019, 10 AM

The 1938-1940 French Guinea set of 33 pictorial stamps (Scott 128-160) is a good buy in unused hinged condition and mint never-hinged condition at 75 to 80 percent of the 2019 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 value.

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

There is always a market for French colonial stamps. They are colorful, attractive and interesting. Many of them also appeal to a broad range of collectors: France and area, successor states, world classics and topicalists.

Even stamps with relatively low catalog values are often in demand.

A stamp-issuing entity from 1892 to 1944, French Guinea was a colonial possession in western Africa. It gained independence as Guinea in 1958.

Look for the set of 33 pictorial stamps issued by French Guinea in 1938-1940.

The 2019 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values this stamp set at $32 in unused hinged condition and $45 in mint never-hinged condition.

The set is a good buy at 75 to 80 percent of catalog value.

Be careful of Scott Specialized Classic catalog values of $30 to $120 for the higher denomination stamps from the set on cover. Those values only apply to commercial covers, not to philatelic or first-flight covers.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter