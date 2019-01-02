US Stamps
Look for this postage due stamp
By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Postage due stamps are usually pretty utilitarian in design, and U.S. postage dues are no exception. The designs of all U.S. postage due stamps have been based on the numeral of value.
In 1930, the U.S. Post Office Department issued a set of 10 carmine Numeral postage due stamps (Scott J69-J78). The stamps were printed on unwatermarked paper and perforated gauge 11.
A good one to look for is the 10¢ postage due stamp (Scott J74). The 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values an example in very fine grade and mint never-hinged condition at $95. Examples in that grade and condition with fresh gum and no skips or creases are worth close to full Scott catalog value.
Be wary of used stamps that have had light crayon pen cancels erased and have been regummed. This is more common in the $1 and $5 high denominations, but it has also been done with the 10¢ stamp.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction