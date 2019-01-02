Look for this postage due stamp

Jan 30, 2019, 9 AM

The 1930 United States 10¢ carmine Numeral postage due stamp (Scott J74) in very fine grade and mint never-hinged condition with fresh gum and no skips or creases is worth close to full 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers v

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Postage due stamps are usually pretty utilitarian in design, and U.S. postage dues are no exception. The designs of all U.S. postage due stamps have been based on the numeral of value.

In 1930, the U.S. Post Office Department issued a set of 10 carmine Numeral postage due stamps (Scott J69-J78). The stamps were printed on unwatermarked paper and perforated gauge 11.

A good one to look for is the 10¢ postage due stamp (Scott J74). The 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values an example in very fine grade and mint never-hinged condition at $95. Examples in that grade and condition with fresh gum and no skips or creases are worth close to full Scott catalog value.

Be wary of used stamps that have had light crayon pen cancels erased and have been regummed. This is more common in the $1 and $5 high denominations, but it has also been done with the 10¢ stamp.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter