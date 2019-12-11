Look for U.S. Kelp Forest pane of 10 in Nature of America series

The United States 2009 pane of 10 Kelp Forest stamps (Scott 4423) in the popular Nature of America series is a good buy in mint condition in the $10-to-$11 price range.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

On Oct. 1, 2009, the United States Postal Service issued a pane of 10 Kelp Forest stamps (Scott 4423) in the popular Nature of America series.

This series began in 1999 with the Sonoran Desert pane of 10 33¢ stamps (Scott 3293) and ended in 2010 with the Hawaiian Rain Forest pane of 10 44¢ stamps (4474).

The 2009 Kelp Forest pane is especially popular with fish topical collectors. It was designed by Ethel Kessler and printed by Avery Dennison.

The self-adhesive 44¢ stamps with colorful background selvage were produced by photogravure and have gauge 10¾ serpentine die cuts.

The 2020 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the mint pane of 10 at $11 against a postage value of $4.40.

This mint pane is a very good buy in the $10-to-$11 price range. Put a few away for later. You will be glad you did.

