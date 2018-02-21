Looking for brick-and-mortar stamp stores around the U.S.

May 30, 2019, 5 AM

Inside Champion Stamp Co. are display cases, country collections, advertising covers, country binders with individual stamps for sale, stamp supplies, and much more.

The storefront of Champion Stamp Co. of New York City. Photographs by Jay Bigalke.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

I recently found myself with the opportunity to hop into New York City while on a layover at a nearby airport. My goal was to visit a stamp store I had only been to briefly once before.

While the philatelic retail landscape definitely changed with the emergence of the internet, a number of brick-and-mortar stamp stores remain open. But I don’t know of a list of all such stores in the United States, and I’d like to rectify that situation.

My recent visit was to Champion Stamp Company. According to its website, “In September 1992, Champion Stamp Company Inc. opened its doors and became New York City’s only street level retail stamp store.”

When I walked in the door, I saw nearly floor-to-ceiling shelves of red books by country, from which you could purchase individual stamps. There also were country collections in boxes.

A few press sheets were displayed in cases, along with other material for both the general and traditional philatelist.

Exhibit-style frames around the store contained pages displaying a variety of collections of stamps, such as U.S. Express Mail stamps and sets of stamps from different countries. I also spotted a section of advertising covers in multiple binders.

On a nonphilatelic side, banknotes from around the world were for sale.

As you would expect, the customers who come to the store ask for a variety of items, with nothing really jumping out as something everyone is looking for.

Champion Stamp Co. also evaluate collections and do formal appraisals, too.

The shop is located at 432 W. 54th St., (between Ninth and 10th avenues) in New York City. Hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with longer hours on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Overall, it was an enjoyable visit, and I look forward to returning someday soon.

As for other stamp stores around the country, I would like your help in compiling the list so I don’t omit any stores or key information. Send a photo, location details and/or contact information for any stamp store you know of to me by email at

jbigalke@amosmedia.com or write to my attention at Linn’s Stamp News, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365. I hope to publish the list in a future column.

