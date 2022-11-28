Love and jealousy inspire November cartoon caption contest winner

Dec 12, 2022, 8 AM

The nonphilatelic line winner of the November cartoon caption contest featuring the United States 1990 25¢ Love stamp showing two birds (Scott 2440) is Steve Kotler of San Francisco, who combined the love theme with the bird theme for this clever entry.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John. M. Hotchner

With only a dozen entries in the cartoon caption contest for November, this will be an abbreviated report.

Why so few? I don’t know. The average contest usually draws from 30 to more than 100 entries, easily enough to pick winners and runners-up.

The November cartoon contest stamp was the 1990 25¢ Love stamp (Scott 2440) on which two birds seem to be talking with each other. Maybe it was hard for readers to picture themselves covered in blue feathers.

Or maybe after 25 years, the monthly cartoon contest has run its course. We will see what happens with the next couple of contests before making any firm decisions.

Now, let’s press on with the report of contest results.

If directness is a virtue, Gilbert Schaye of New York City should be recognized for summing up the most-often-used theme with “This economy is for the birds!”

Nest eggs were the second most popular theme. Karlen Keto of Knoxville, Md., suggested, “We’re building our nest egg by using post cards instead of envelopes to save postage.”

We have only one winner this time. Shown here, it is a nonphilatelic line from Steve Kotler of San Francisco that addresses bonding and jealousy.

He will receive a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

Here are four of the other runners-up:

“I thought I heard wedding bells!” from Harry Auyoung of Benicia, Calif.

“Economy’s going south. We’re going to have to eat more Cheep-ly,” by David Vikan of Dickinson, N.D.

“More wine, my dear?” sent by Scott Turner of Columbia, S.C.

“Birds of a feather DO flock together!” from Edgar Dunlap of Gainesville, Ga.

Thanks and a tip of the hat to all who entered. The next contest will be announced in the Jan. 9 issue of Linn’s.

