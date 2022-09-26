Love is in the air for November cartoon caption contest

Nov 1, 2022, 2 PM

The cartoon caption contest image for November is the 1990 25¢ Love stamp showing two birds (Scott 2440). Entries must be received by Nov. 25 for a chance to win a prize.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

Given that times of a poor economy increase the pressure on families to make ends meet, it seems appropriate to use the 1990 25¢ Love stamp (Scott 2440) for the November cartoon caption contest stamp.

Picture the two birds sitting in their nest discussing how they will make ends meet as inflation eats into their income. What can they afford? What to cut? How to vote in the midterms? Is it time to sell the stamp collection?

Of course, there are hundreds of other subjects they might be discussing: education policy, birds on stamps, the recovery from COVID-19, another postal rate increase on the horizon, or anything else that occurs to you.

Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

Entries must reach me no later than Nov. 25.

