Love, other recent U.S. stamps assigned Scott numbers

Mar 5, 2022

The two nondenominated (58¢) Love stamps issued Jan. 14 are among a small number of recent United States stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the pair of nondenominated (58¢) Love stamps issued Jan. 14 in Romeo, Mich. Also Scott official are the nondenominated (58¢) stamps celebrating the Year of the Tiger and sculptor Edmonia Lewis, and the two nondenominated (5¢) Butterfly Garden Flowers coil stamps.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2023 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5660 (58c) Love – blue gray background

a. Imperforate

5661 (58c) Love – pink background

a. Imperforate

b. Horiz. or vert. pair, #5660-5661

c. Imperforate horiz. or vert. pair, #5660a-5661a

5662 (58c) Chinese New Year

a. Imperforate

5663 (58c) Edmonia Lewis

a. Imperforate

5664 (5c) Butterfly Garden Flowers coil stamp – Cosmos

5665 (5c) Butterfly Garden Flowers coil stamp – Scabiosas

a. Pair, #5664-5665

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the March 21 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

