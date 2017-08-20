Apr 28, 2021, 10 AM

Counterfeit United States 2017 Love Skywriting stamps are a very close mimic of the genuine stamp (Scott 5155). An anonymous stamp dealer came across the bogus stamps on eBay, and our story about their discovery was the top post on Linn’s.com this week.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Looking to shake up your collection? Sanitary fair stamps will do just that: Linn’s stamp market tipsters think this stamp appeals both from its unusual purpose, a sailors’ fair, and its oval shape.

4. USPS Stamp Fulfillment Services no longer accepting foreign credit card payments: A collector in the United Kingdom was surprised to learn that Stamp Fulfillment Services would no longer accept payment using his credit card.

3. African American history and culture honored on stamp picturing museum: The National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., gets its own stamp Sept. 24.

2. Coast-to-coast eclipse postmarks include ‘landfall’ marking in Oregon: The total solar eclipse that swept across the United States Aug. 21 is the theme for numerous pictorial cancels in this week’s listings.

1. Counterfeit 2017 U.S. Love Skywriting stamps surface on eBay: When it comes to counterfeit stamps, the United States Postal Service is not feeling the love.

