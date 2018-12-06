Love stamp ceremony in Puerto Rico

Dec 13, 2018, 4 PM

The Hearts Blossom Love forever stamp was issued Jan. 10 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

By Michael Baadke

First-day ceremony details for the first United States stamp of 2019 have been revealed.

The nondenominated (50¢) Hearts Blossom Love forever stamp will be issued Jan. 10 with a ceremony at the Puerto Rico Museum of Contemporary Art, Ave. Juan Ponce de Leon, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time, (10 a.m. Eastern Time) and can be viewed live on the USPS Facebook site.

The stamp will be dedicated by Robert Cintron, USPS vice president of network operations.

The ceremony is free and open to the public, according to the Postal Service, but anyone wishing to attend the event is encouraged to RSVP online.

The Postal Service describes the stamp, designed by USPS art director Antonio Alcala, as showing 12 colorful hearts “visually expressing love’s joyful, bountiful nature.”

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our Newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter