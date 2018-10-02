US Stamps
Love stamp headlines new Scott numbers
Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee
Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. and U.N. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.
Just one U.S. stamp — the Love forever stamp issued Jan. 10 — received a Scott catalog number this month, along with two computer-vended stamps: one showing the U.S. flag, and the other portraying Santa Claus.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2020 Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:
Scott Number Description
United States
5339 (50c) Love
CVP108 (50c) Computer-vended stamp with U.S. Flag
CVP109 (50c) Computer-vended stamp with Santa Claus
United Nations – New York
1202 Thomas the Tank Engine sheet of 10 + 10 labels
a. $1.15 Thomas and four people + label
b. $1.15 Reg lifting bicycle + label
c. $1.15 Thomas, conductor holding potted plant + label
d. $1.15 Ashima and Thomas + label
e. $1.15 Thomas and Nia + label
f. $1.15 Passenger car, children and tuba + label
g. $1.15 Thomas and giraffe + label
h. $1.15 Monkeys on Thomas + label
i. $1.15 Water splashing on grimy Thomas + label
j. $1.15 Nia, Thomas and ring of colors + label
1203 Characters from Cantonese Opera Hua Mulan sheet of 3
a. $1.15 Baozhen
b. 2fr Guanyu
c. €1.80 Mulan
1204 International Music Day sheet of 12
a. 50c Trombone
b. 50c Flute and clarinet
c. 50c Cornet
d. 50c Tuba, bell at right
e. 50c Tuba, bell at left, red in background
f. 50c French horn, red in background
g. 50c Trumpet, bell at upper right
h. 50c Baritone horn
i. 50c Saxophone
j. 50c French horn, blue in background
k. 50c Trumpet, bell at lower right
l. 50c Tuba, bell at left, blue in background
1205 1c Non-Violence Sculpture
1206 $1.15 Diwali Candles (four in foreground) + label
1207 $1.15 Diwali Candles + label
a. Vert. pair, #1206-1207 + 2 labels
1208 Arena di Verona sheet of 3
a. $1.15 Left side of Arena
b. 2fr Cnetral portion of Arena with four upper-tier arches
c. €1.80 Right side of Arena
United Nations – Geneva
660 International Music Day sheet of 12
a. 1fr Electric guitars with carved necks
b. 1fr Veena
c. 1fr Cello
d. 1fr Erhu
e. 1fr Ektara
f. 1fr Domra
g. 1fr Viola da gamba
h. 1fr Bazouki
i. 1fr Stringed instrument with bow
j. 1fr Violin with chin rest
k. 1fr Sitars
l. 1fr Zither
United Nations – Vienna
629 International Music Day sheet of 12
a. 80c Kalimba with three holes
b. 80c Snare drum
c. 80c Shekere
d. 80c Castanets
e. 80c Gong
f. 80c Hourglass drum
g. 80c Castanet with handles and tambourine stick
h. 80c Cymbals
i. 80c Djembe drum
j. 80c Kalimba with one hole
k. 80c Button accordion
l. 80c Maracas and decorated stick
630 90c Non-Violence Sculpture
631 €2.50 Non-Violence Sculpture
All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Feb. 18, 2019, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
