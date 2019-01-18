Postal Updates
Loveland, Colo., postmark celebrates Valentine’s Day
By Molly Goad
The Valentine Remailing Program of Loveland, Colo., is sponsoring a pictorial postmark celebrating love.
The popular offering from Colorado’s “sweetheart city” has been a staple in the community for 73 years.
Each year, in early February, the Loveland Chamber of Commerce partners with the United States Postal Service and local volunteers to hand-stamp cards from all 50 states and more than 110 countries with a special cachet.
According to the Loveland Chamber of Commerce website, www.loveland.org, residents embrace this yearly tradition, as evidenced by the waiting list of volunteers eager to stamp and remail valentines.
“Each year, more than 50 original valentine volunteer stampers and the one hundred plus that are on the waiting list, come to the chamber building during the first two weeks of February to hand-stamp valentines with a special cachet stamp sent with love from across the globe,” the website states.
Local artists often provide entertainment during the event, and visitors are welcome to stop by; they can even stamp their own valentines.
While the deadline to mail valentines to Loveland for 2019 has passed, you can still obtain the postmark pictured here by addressing your request to:
VALENTINE Station, Postmaster, 46 East 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998, Feb. 1-14.
