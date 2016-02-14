Loveland’s Valentine remailing program celebrates 70 years: Linn’s Buzz

Feb 14, 2016, 3 PM

More than 12 million Valentines have passed through Loveland, Colo., since 1947 in order to get the town's signature Valentine's Day postmark. (Image courtesy of United States Postal Service)

By Colin Sallee

1. Loveland Valentines program turns 70

A Valentine's Day tradition, the 70-year-old Loveland Valentines remailing program is about to wrap up another busy year.

The program, which was profiled by NPR affiliate KUNC in Colorado last week, takes in mail from all over the world, stamps it with the town's signature Valentine's Day postmark, and sends the mail on to its final destination.

According to a United States Postal Service press release, more than 150,000 cards and letters were stamped and remailed last year in Loveland; they were sent to the town by senders who wanted their mail to carry the Valentine postmark. Items to be stamped came to Loveland from more than 110 countries and all 50 states.

Since 1947, according to the U.S. Postal Service, more than 12 million Valentines have passed through Loveland.

Who exactly are the people behind the program?

KUNC introduced its readers to a few of the volunteers.

2. Latest from the USPS

The U.S. Postal Service revealed Feb. 12 that it will issue a nondenominated Moon global forever stamp on Feb. 22, the fifth in a series of round global forever stamps.

There has been no official confirmation about whether or not there will be a first-day ceremony.

3. Year of The Monkey stamp issued

The 2016 Year of the Monkey stamp was celebrated during a first-day ceremony on Feb. 5. Wayne Chen was there.

“This is one of the rare occasions where the New York metropolitan area was chosen to host a first-day ceremony for a Lunar New Year stamp. Several previous Lunar New Year stamps were issued in San Francisco,” Chen wrote.

Read Chen's full account of the special day.

4. Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Keep up with us on Instagram

5. Hot topics

Check out three more interesting articles recently posted on Linns.com:

Obama 2017 budget plan for U.S. Postal Service likely dead on arrival

Stamps honor 500th anniversary of organized mail service in Britain

Tip of the week: Newfoundland 1937 King George VI set