Lunar New Year stamp ceremony in Honolulu

The first-day ceremony for the 2018 Year of the Dog forever commemorative stamp will take place Jan. 11 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

By Michael Baadke

A first-day ceremony for the United States Lunar New Year stamp celebrating the upcoming Year of the Dog will take place Jan. 11 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The 11 a.m. event will be held at Chinatown Cultural Plaza, 100 N. Beretania St., Honolulu. It is free and open to the public.

The nondenominated (49¢) forever stamp is being issued in a pane 12.

The ceremony participants will include Larry Munoz Jr., U.S. Postal Service acting vice president of area operations for the Pacific Area; Douglas D.L. Chong, president of the Hawaii Chinese History Center; and journalist Pamela Young of KHON2 TV in Honolulu.

"The Lunar New Year is the most important holiday of the year for many Asian communities around the world and is celebrated primarily by people of Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Tibetan, and Mongolian heritage," the Postal Service said in a Dec. 27 press release.

The new stamp, with artwork by Kam Mak, is the 11th in a planned series of 12 stamps that have been issued annually since 2008.