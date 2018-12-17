Luxembourg announces 2020 stamp program

Dec 26, 2019, 8 AM

Among the subjects of Luxembourg’s 2020 stamp program are the 2020 Summer Olympics, ancient postal routes, art in national museums, the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, and wild bees.

By Linn’s Staff

Luxembourg Post will issue stamps quarterly in 2020, with stamps slated to be issued March 10, May 5, Sept. 4 and Dec. 7.

The March 10 issues will commemorate the International Year of Plant Health and three anniversaries: the 25th anniversary of UNESCO World Heritage designation for the city of Luxembourg, its old quarters and fortifications; the 100th anniversary of the bird protection society (natur&emwelt); and the 175th birth anniversary of inventor and physicist Gabriel Lippmann.

On May 5, Luxembourg will issue stamps promoting rural tourism and the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Other commemoratives will celebrate 40 years of the plastic arts section in secondary-level education and the 150th anniversary of the diocese of Luxembourg.

Luxembourg will participate in two multination issues in 2020. Europa stamps with the theme of ancient postal routes will be issued May 5. Stamps to be issued Sept. 14 will reflect the Sepac (Small European Postal Administrations Cooperations) theme of art in national museums.

Other Sept. 14 issues will honor Stamp Day; Expo 2020 in Dubai; the 75th anniversary of the United Nations; and the 700th death anniversary of Peter of Aspelt, archbishop of Mainz from 1306 to 1320.

Ending the year will be the Dec. 7 issues of Christmas stamps, semipostals highlighting the Luxembourg Moselle region, a commemorative for the Grand-Ducal Fire and Rescue Corps (Corps Grand-Ducal D’incendie et de Secours, or CNIS) commissioning, booklet stamps featuring local museums and coil stamps showing wild bees.

