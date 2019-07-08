Luxembourg commemorates Postcrossing with Sept. 13 issue

Sep 19, 2022, 10 AM

On a nondenominated (€1.40) stamp issued Sept. 13, Luxembourg commemorates Postcrossing, an online project that allows users to send and receive postcards from random people around the world. Postcrossing recognizes Oct. 1 as World Postcard Day.

By David Hartwig

Post Luxembourg issued a stamp Sept. 13 to commemorate Postcrossing, an online project that allows users to send and receive postcards from random people around the world.

The stamp shows illustrations of three postcards being written on, stamped and handled by six hands. Text reading “postcrossing.com” snakes through the illustrations.

People who sign up at www.postcrossing.com receive addresses where they can send postcards. Members then receive postcards from around the world. The service is free, but members must pay for their own postcards and postage.

“The project was started as a private hobby by a student in Portugal in 2005 but was soon opened to the general public,” Post Luxembourg said. “In 2008, Postcrossing reached the milestone of 1,000,000 postcards received; by January 2021, 60 million had been received. Luxembourg also has an ardent postcrossing Community.”

On Oct. 1, 2019, Postcrossing celebrated the 150th anniversary of postcards, and Postcrossing now recognizes Oct. 1 as World Postcard Day.

Stina Fisch designed the Luxembourg Postcrossing stamp, which was printed by Belgium’s Bpost Stamps Factory.

The stamp is available through the Post Luxembourg website.

