Luxembourg stamp honors American university

Luxembourg issued a stamp Sept. 18 honoring 50 years of Miami University in Luxembourg. The university was founded in 1809 in Oxford, Ohio.

By Denise McCarty

An Ohio university recently received its second philatelic honor — this time on a stamp from Luxembourg.

Post Luxembourg issued a stamp Sept. 18 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Miami Universityin Luxembourg. In 2009, the United States Postal Service issued a 27¢ postal card honoring the 200th anniversary of this public college in Oxford, Ohio (Scott UX554).

The postal card shows the university’s MacCracken Hall, while the new € 1.30 stamp from Luxembourg features its red, beveled “M” emblem in the foreground with the flags of the United States and the European Union in the background. Below the emblem on the stamp is the university name on two lines with “Luxembourg” below it.

Belgium’s Bpost printed the commemorative stamp by offset in panes of 10.

On its website, the university summarizes its history: “Miami University is one of the oldest public universities in the country, made possible by an ordinance signed by President George Washington in 1795. Chartered in 1809, Miami welcomed its first students in 1824.”

It opened its overseas campus in Differdange, Luxembourg, in 1968. Called the Miami University Dolibois European Center (MUDEC), it is named after John Ernest Dolibois (1918-2014).

Dolibois, a Luxembourg native, emigrated to the United States at age 12. A graduate of Miami University, he served as the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg from 1981-85. Among other accomplishments, he was “a member of the five-member Army Intelligence team that interrogated the highest-ranking Nazi war criminals after the fall of the Third Reich, leading up to the Nuremberg War Crimes Trials,” according to his Miami University obituary.

For more information on the Luxembourg stamp, visit the website or write to Post Philately, 13 rue Robert Stumper, L-2992 Luxembourg.