Machin stamp APS course May 10 in Oregon

One of the many examples of Great Britain’s Machin series stamps. The APS is offering a course May 10 about the stamps prior to the Pipex stamp show in Portland, Ore.

The American Philatelic Society has added a course for collectors of Great Britain’s Machin stamp series to be held prior to the Pipex stamp show May 10 in Portland, Ore.

The “Understanding the British Machin Series: Collecting & Exhibiting” course will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel on the River-Jantzen Beach, 909 N. Hayden Island Drive, Portland, Ore.

This day-long course is being taught by Steve McGill and Larry Rosenblum. Cost is $45 for APS members and $95 for nonmembers. Registration deadline is April 30.

For more information on this and other APS On the Road courses, visit their website.

