US Stamps
Made of Hearts stamp to be issued Jan. 23 in Memphis
By Linn’s Staff
The United States Postal Service announced Dec. 16 that the Made of Hearts forever special stamp will be issued Jan. 23 in Memphis, Tenn.
It is scheduled as the fourth issue on the Postal Service’s 2020 stamp program.
The program kicks off Jan. 11 with the release of the Year of the Rat stamp in Monterey Park, Calif. See the story in the Jan. 6 issue of Linn’s Stamp News for more information.
Two American Landmarks stamps for expedited mail service will be issued Jan. 18: a $7.75 Priority Mail stamp and a $26.35 Priority Mail Express stamp.
Journalist Gwen Ifill will be honored on a nondenominated (55¢) commemorative forever stamp to be issued Jan. 30 in Washington, D.C.
Additional details about these and other announced issues in the 2020 stamp program can be found in Linn’s U.S. stamp program.
